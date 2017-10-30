Top Stories
Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Spend Sunday Together (Photos)

Celebrities React to Kevin Spacey's Apology to Anthony Rapp

Claire Foy Releases Statement on Adam Sandler Repeatedly Touching Her Knee

Just Jared Halloween Party 2017 - RECAP!

Kenny Chasney Shares Live 'Big Star' Duet with Taylor Swift!

Kenny Chasney Shares Live 'Big Star' Duet with Taylor Swift!

Taylor Swift joined her longtime friend Kenny Chesney on stage at his concert in 2015 for a duet of “Big Star” and now the country singer has shared a live recording!

The song is featured on Kenny‘s Live in No Shoes Nation live album, which is available now.

“This song is about a girl who had a dream and followed it,” Kenny tells the crowd at the beginning of the recording. “I know from living in this town for so many years that there’s a lot of girls out there in the audience with a lot of dreams in their head. This song goes out to you, alright?”

Taylor served as the opening act for Kenny‘s Flip-Flop Summer Tour in 2007, just after releasing her debut album.


Kenny Chesney – Big Star (Live With Taylor Swift) (Audio)
