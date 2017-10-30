Kenny Chasney Shares Live 'Big Star' Duet with Taylor Swift!

Taylor Swift joined her longtime friend Kenny Chesney on stage at his concert in 2015 for a duet of “Big Star” and now the country singer has shared a live recording!

The song is featured on Kenny‘s Live in No Shoes Nation live album, which is available now.

“This song is about a girl who had a dream and followed it,” Kenny tells the crowd at the beginning of the recording. “I know from living in this town for so many years that there’s a lot of girls out there in the audience with a lot of dreams in their head. This song goes out to you, alright?”

Taylor served as the opening act for Kenny‘s Flip-Flop Summer Tour in 2007, just after releasing her debut album.



Kenny Chesney – Big Star (Live With Taylor Swift) (Audio)