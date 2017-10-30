Top Stories
Kevin Spacey's International Emmy Award Revoked After Sexual Assault Allegations

Kevin Spacey's International Emmy Award Revoked After Sexual Assault Allegations

Kevin Spacey will not be receiving his 2017 International Emmy Founders Award.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences made the announcement via Twitter on Monday (October 30).

The news comes one day after Rent actor Anthony Rapp accused the 58-year-old House of Cards actor of making a sexual advance toward him when he was a teenager.

Kevin then issued a public apology while revealing that he is gay.

The award was scheduled to be presented at the International Emmy Awards Gala on November 20 in New York City.

ICYMI, Netflix has also announced that House of Cards will be ending after its sixth and final season.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil; Photos: Getty
