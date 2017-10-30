Khalid, Julia Michaels & SZA Team Up for Vevo Halloween 2017!

Khalid is all smiles while posing backstage at the 2017 Vevo Halloween Concert Bash held at Craneway Pavilion on Saturday (October 28) in Richmond, Calif.

The 19-year-old “Location” hit-maker was joined at the event by his fellow performers Julia Michaels, SZA, Jessie Reyez and Amine.

In case you missed it, Khalid, Julia and SZA are all featured on the current cover of Billboard magazine, which offers a preview at what we can expect at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Julia recently teamed up with Clean Bandit for an emotional new song called “I Miss You.”



Yuh A post shared by SZA (@sza) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

