Mon, 30 October 2017 at 12:40 pm

Khalid, Julia Michaels & SZA Team Up for Vevo Halloween 2017!

Khalid, Julia Michaels & SZA Team Up for Vevo Halloween 2017!

Khalid is all smiles while posing backstage at the 2017 Vevo Halloween Concert Bash held at Craneway Pavilion on Saturday (October 28) in Richmond, Calif.

The 19-year-old “Location” hit-maker was joined at the event by his fellow performers Julia Michaels, SZA, Jessie Reyez and Amine.

In case you missed it, Khalid, Julia and SZA are all featured on the current cover of Billboard magazine, which offers a preview at what we can expect at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Julia recently teamed up with Clean Bandit for an emotional new song called “I Miss You.”


Yuh

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

15+ pictures inside of Khalid, Julia Michaels and others at Vevo Halloween
Credit: C Flanigan; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amine, Jessie Reyez, Julia Michaels, Khalid, sza

  • Koos

    all three look as scary as hell……………