Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Comes Out as Gay &amp; Responds to Anthony Rapp's Accusation: 'I Owe Him the Sincerest Apology'

Kevin Spacey Comes Out as Gay & Responds to Anthony Rapp's Accusation: 'I Owe Him the Sincerest Apology'

'Star Trek' Star Anthony Rapp Says Kevin Spacey Made a Pass at Him at Age 14

'Star Trek' Star Anthony Rapp Says Kevin Spacey Made a Pass at Him at Age 14

Just Jared Halloween Party 2017 - RECAP!

Just Jared Halloween Party 2017 - RECAP!

Gwyneth Paltrow Gets A-Head of 'Se7en' Spoilers With Halloween Costume

Gwyneth Paltrow Gets A-Head of 'Se7en' Spoilers With Halloween Costume

Mon, 30 October 2017 at 12:06 am

Kim Kardashian Criticizes Scott Disick for Dating Bella Thorne Just to 'One-Up' Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Criticizes Scott Disick for Dating Bella Thorne Just to 'One-Up' Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and her sisters seem pretty unimpressed with Scott Disick‘s behavior.

During Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sunday night (October 29), Kim and her sister Kendall Jenner criticized Scott for heading to Cannes back in May with Bella Thorne at the same time as Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima.

“They looked so desperate at the airport. Who goes to LAX together? It’s not a good look for Scott,” Kim said to Kendall in a phone conversation.

“He talked to me about it. He thinks it is and i said, ‘Are you nuts? Are you actually not well?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing it to make Kourtney mad.’ I said, ‘You’re not going to make her mad for the right reasons.’”

Kim went on to explain her frustration further in the episode: “I think it’s clear to everyone that Scott‘s doing this just to try to one-up Kourtney and that seems super malicious. Kourtney‘s genuinely trying to go away and have a good time and he’s trying to like freak her out and make Kourtney think there’s going to be some crazy drama run-in. It’s just so ridiculous.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on E! on Sundays.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Bryan Bedder; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bella Thorne, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr
  • http://www.soundcloud.com/cigo8179 eternalfratboy

    Is she really giving advice on being slutty and indecent – BISH PLEASE!!!!

  • Koos

    the easiest pray for mature men are girls who are still in puberty.