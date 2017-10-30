Top Stories
Mon, 30 October 2017 at 10:00 am

Kristen Bell's Daughter Made Her Dress as Frozen's Elsa for Halloween

Kristen Bell's Daughter Made Her Dress as Frozen's Elsa for Halloween

Kristen Bell famously played the role of Anna in Disney’s Frozen, yet one of her daughters insisted they both dress up as Elsa, the role played by Idina Menzel in the film!

“When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT,” Kristen captioned a photo on her Instagram account of her dressed in Elsa’s famous blue dress.

If you missed it, be sure to keep up with all of our Halloween coverage and see what the celebs are wearing this year!
Photos: Instagram
