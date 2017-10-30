Lindsey Stirling Competes on 'DWTS' After Suffering Rib Injury (Video)

Lindsey Stirling almost didn’t make it to the dance floor this week on Dancing With The Stars!

The 31-year-old violinist suffered a rib injury that left her in severe pain but she persevered and took the floor with her partner Mark Ballas for Halloween Night on Monday (October 30) in Los Angeles.

The super creative dancing duo did an incredible dance but during scoring Lindsey revealed she was still in tons of pain.

She even took a seat on Mark‘s knee while getting critiqued by the judges, who were impressed by her strength.

Despite her injury, the partners received all nines from the judges, leaving them with an overall score of 27 out of 30.

To vote for Lindsey and Mark, make sure to call 1-800-868-3407!

Check out Lindsey and Mark‘s performance below…