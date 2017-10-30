Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Comes Out as Gay &amp; Responds to Anthony Rapp's Accusation: 'I Owe Him the Sincerest Apology'

'Star Trek' Star Anthony Rapp Says Kevin Spacey Made a Pass at Him at Age 14

Just Jared Halloween Party 2017 - RECAP!

Gwyneth Paltrow Gets A-Head of 'Se7en' Spoilers With Halloween Costume

Mon, 30 October 2017 at 2:46 am

Mario Lopez Delivers a Speech at Women's Expo in New Jersey!

Mario Lopez Delivers a Speech at Women's Expo in New Jersey!

Mario Lopez is speaking out!

The 44-year-old television host and actor attended the Women’s Expo in New Jersey over the weekend (October 28-29) in Edison, New Jersey.

The expo featured shopping, spa treatments and massages, DIY workshops and speeches by celebrity speakers including Mario and Valerie Bertinelli.

Earlier in the month, Mario was spotted supporting his friend Eva Longoria at her foundation gala in Los Angeles.

Mario recently shared a cute photo with his wife Courtney on his Instagram: “After that game havin a drink (or 10.) @Dodgers will be back tomorrow night… #LA #KeepinTheFaith,” he captioned the post.
mario lopez womens event 01
mario lopez womens event 03
mario lopez womens event 04
mario lopez womens event 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Mario Lopez

