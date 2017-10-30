Netflix Is 'Deeply Troubled' By Kevin Spacey Allegations

Netflix has released a statement in response to the allegations made against House of Cards‘ Kevin Spacey by Anthony Rapp regarding sexual misconduct years ago when Anthony was only 14.

“Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey,” Netflix and House of Cards producer Media Rights Capital said in a statement (via Variety). “In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

House of Cards was officially cancelled by Netflix earlier today.

Kevin since apologized, but his apology statement caused much controversy because he chose to come out as gay at the same time.