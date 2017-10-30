Mon, 30 October 2017 at 2:51 pm

Niall Horan Helps Make One Direction Make More History!

One Direction is making history and the group isn’t even together right now!

The group just tied The Beatles to become the only groups in history to have three members hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart with solo albums.

Harry Styles and Zayn Malik both achieved the feat already and now Niall Horan is the latest member to hit that milestone.

Niall‘s new album Flicker debuted at number one with 152,000 in equivalent album units.

Pictured inside: Niall at a meet and greet on Sunday (October 29) in Philadelphia, Penn.

