Nicole Kidman, Gigi Hadid, Solange Knowles & More Are Glamour's Women of the Year Honorees!

Glamour‘s Women of the Year honorees have been revealed and they are on separate covers for the December 2017 issues.

The honorees include Gigi Hadid, Nicole Kidman, Solange Knowles, late night host Samantha Bee, astronaut Peggy Whitson, congresswoman Maxine Waters, Syrian refugee and education activist Muzoon Almellehan, fashion revolutionary Maria Grazia Chiuri, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. The women will be honored at an event on November 13.

Here’s what the women had to share:

Gigi, on living in the public life: “I believe that a lot of judgmental comments come from people not really having compassion for those they see as public figures. It’s frustrating to see people question my actions or integrity based off something as trivial as leaving my apartment building. I’m just doing my best as I move through life, sometimes dealing with relative hardships like everyone else.”

Nicole, on pledging to work with a female director every 18 months: “As an actor, you’re only as good as the things you’re offered. And there just weren’t any women offering me things. So, when you dissect that, you realize there aren’t women offering you things because they don’t have the opportunities. I work to raise money for women’s cancers; I use my voice for violence against women. And so I was like, ‘I need to be a part of the movement that will, hopefully, change the statistics of the field.’”

Solange, on leaning on Beyonce and Tina Knowles: “When I finally turned in A Seat at the Table, I had a pit in my stomach. It was just 72 hours before my release date. There was a lot of fear and emotion, pain and hurt and rage. My sister was there in New Orleans filming ‘Formation,’ my mom was there, the whole squad, and it was such a blessing. I truly believe that was the universe, because I was such a mess during the mastering process.”

