Nicole Scherzinger Stuns at Pride of Britain Awards with Prince William!

Nicole Scherzinger walks the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night (October 30) at Grosvenor House in London, England.

Also in attendance at the event were Prince William, as well as Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

At the event, a little girl was honored for make a life-saving call to paradmedics after her mother was having a medical emergency.

“I have a four-year-old called George and if I gave him a telephone, I do not know what he would do,” William said. “Do you know what, I’m going to have a conversation with my George about what to do because of what you’ve done – it’s really important.”