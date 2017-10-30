Top Stories
Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Mon, 30 October 2017 at 7:51 pm

Nicole Scherzinger Stuns at Pride of Britain Awards with Prince William!

Nicole Scherzinger Stuns at Pride of Britain Awards with Prince William!

Nicole Scherzinger walks the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night (October 30) at Grosvenor House in London, England.

Also in attendance at the event were Prince William, as well as Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

At the event, a little girl was honored for make a life-saving call to paradmedics after her mother was having a medical emergency.

“I have a four-year-old called George and if I gave him a telephone, I do not know what he would do,” William said. “Do you know what, I’m going to have a conversation with my George about what to do because of what you’ve done – it’s really important.”
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole scherzinger pride of britain prince william 01
nicole scherzinger pride of britain prince william 02
nicole scherzinger pride of britain prince william 03
nicole scherzinger pride of britain prince william 04
nicole scherzinger pride of britain prince william 05
nicole scherzinger pride of britain prince william 06
nicole scherzinger pride of britain prince william 07
nicole scherzinger pride of britain prince william 08
nicole scherzinger pride of britain prince william 09
nicole scherzinger pride of britain prince william 10
nicole scherzinger pride of britain prince william 11
nicole scherzinger pride of britain prince william 12
nicole scherzinger pride of britain prince william 13
nicole scherzinger pride of britain prince william 14
nicole scherzinger pride of britain prince william 15
nicole scherzinger pride of britain prince william 16

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Nicole Scherzinger, Ozzy Osbourne, Prince William, Sharon Osbourne

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr