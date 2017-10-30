Mon, 30 October 2017 at 1:57 pm

Paula Patton Hits Red Carpet at 2017 Golden Screen Awards!

Paula Patton Hits Red Carpet at 2017 Golden Screen Awards!

Paula Patton is all smiles as she strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the 2017 Golden Screen Awards hosted by the U.S. China Film and TV Industry Expo at The Novo by Microsoft on Sunday (October 29) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actress served as a presenter at the second annual movie awards show, presented by the U.S.-China Film & TV Industry Expo, celebrating co-productions between the U.S. and Chinese film industries.

Paula and her ex husband Robin Thicke recently reached a settlement in their custody battle over seven-year-old son Julian.

Robin is currently expecting a new addition to his family with girlfriend April Love Geary.
Just Jared on Facebook
paula patton hits red carpet at 2017 golden screen awards 01
paula patton hits red carpet at 2017 golden screen awards 02
paula patton hits red carpet at 2017 golden screen awards 03
paula patton hits red carpet at 2017 golden screen awards 04
paula patton hits red carpet at 2017 golden screen awards 05
paula patton hits red carpet at 2017 golden screen awards 06
paula patton hits red carpet at 2017 golden screen awards 07
paula patton hits red carpet at 2017 golden screen awards 08
paula patton hits red carpet at 2017 golden screen awards 09
paula patton hits red carpet at 2017 golden screen awards 10
paula patton hits red carpet at 2017 golden screen awards 11
paula patton hits red carpet at 2017 golden screen awards 12

Credit: FayesVision; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Paula Patton

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr