Paula Patton Hits Red Carpet at 2017 Golden Screen Awards!

Paula Patton is all smiles as she strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the 2017 Golden Screen Awards hosted by the U.S. China Film and TV Industry Expo at The Novo by Microsoft on Sunday (October 29) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actress served as a presenter at the second annual movie awards show, presented by the U.S.-China Film & TV Industry Expo, celebrating co-productions between the U.S. and Chinese film industries.

Paula and her ex husband Robin Thicke recently reached a settlement in their custody battle over seven-year-old son Julian.

Robin is currently expecting a new addition to his family with girlfriend April Love Geary.