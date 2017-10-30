Pregnant Kylie Jenner Wears Leather Pants in Sunday Snaps
Kylie Jenner still has not confirmed her pregnancy to fans, but that’s not stopping her from sharing regular selfies on social media.
The 19-year-old reality star took to Snapchat on Sunday (October 29) to share photos of herself in the front seat of her car.
Kylie took a selfie video and then also shared a look at her leather pants.
Later in the day, Kylie took a photo with her mom Kris Jenner using the dog filter.
