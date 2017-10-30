Rosie O'Donnell Slams Kevin Spacey: 'We All Knew About You'

Rosie O’Donnell has issued a Twitter reply to Kevin Spacey‘s controversial apology to Anthony Rapp for coming on to him when he was just 14 years old.

Kevin released his statement on Twitter, and said he did not remember what happened between him and Anthony. Rosie then replied to Kevin‘s tweet.

“u don’t remember the incident – 30 years ago? – f*ck u kevin – like Harvey we all knew about u – I hope more men come forward,” Rosie wrote in response.

In another tweet, Rosie admitted, “he was known as someone gay men should beware of,” and “I had ‘heard’ the stories – not that he molested 14 yr old boys – it doesn’t surprise me – and its gross to use that accusation to come out”