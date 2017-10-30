Sara Bareilles Welcomes Jason Mraz to 'Waitress' Cast at YouTube Space Event!

Jason Mraz is joining the cast of Waitress on Broadway this week and the show’s composer Sara Bareilles helped welcome him to the Great White Way at a special event!

The two music stars joined the show’s current leading lady Betsy Wolfe for a Q&A at the YouTube Space NY on Monday morning (October 30) in New York City.

The entire event was live streamed on Jason‘s YouTube channel and you can watch it below.

Jason and Betsy sang the songs “It Only Takes a Taste” and “Bad Idea” and then Jason sang his song “93 Million Miles.” He was also interviewed by Sara!



Jason Mraz Previews His Performance in WAITRESS!