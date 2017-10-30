Sarah Paulson Gets Spooked at American Horror Story Haunted House!

Sarah Paulson may star on American Horror Story but that doesn’t mean she’s not scared by the show!

The 42-year-old actress braved Universal Studios’ American Horror Story Haunted House for a hilarious episode of Ellen’s Show Me More Show.

Sarah, along with The Ellen Show executive producer Andy Lassner, screamed, cursed and crawled their way through the haunted house and it’s actually pretty funny.

The duo get scared by characters jumping from behind hidden doors and paintings, screaming that they hate each of the actors and eventually making it to the end.

