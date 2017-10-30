Top Stories
Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Mon, 30 October 2017 at 8:29 pm

Sarah Paulson Gets Spooked at American Horror Story Haunted House!

Sarah Paulson Gets Spooked at American Horror Story Haunted House!

Sarah Paulson may star on American Horror Story but that doesn’t mean she’s not scared by the show!

The 42-year-old actress braved Universal Studios’ American Horror Story Haunted House for a hilarious episode of Ellen’s Show Me More Show.

Sarah, along with The Ellen Show executive producer Andy Lassner, screamed, cursed and crawled their way through the haunted house and it’s actually pretty funny.

The duo get scared by characters jumping from behind hidden doors and paintings, screaming that they hate each of the actors and eventually making it to the end.

Check out the entire video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: American Horror Story, Sarah Paulson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr