Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa Give Emotional First Interview About Kidney Transplant (Video)

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa sat down for a very emotional interview about their kidney transplant surgery. If you don’t know, Francia donated one of her kidneys to Selena due to her lupus.

“I had arthritis. my kidneys were shutting down,” Selena tearfully revealed. She continued that the transplant need was dire, and the list to get a transplant was very long. “I don’t know what to do. The list is 7 to 10 years long,” she said.

“The thought of asking somebody to do that was really difficult to me,” Selena continued, and Francia volunteered.

“I had to write a will. Which is scary…My mom didn’t want to be there until I woke up. She loves Selena, so she was torn,” Francia said.

Selena also added there was a complication after the surgery where the kidney started to flip. She had to go back in for another procedure.