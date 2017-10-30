Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Justin Bieber Spend Sunday Together (Photos)

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Spend Sunday Together (Photos)

Celebrities React to Kevin Spacey's Apology to Anthony Rapp

Celebrities React to Kevin Spacey's Apology to Anthony Rapp

Claire Foy Releases Statement on Adam Sandler Repeatedly Touching Her Knee

Claire Foy Releases Statement on Adam Sandler Repeatedly Touching Her Knee

Just Jared Halloween Party 2017 - RECAP!

Just Jared Halloween Party 2017 - RECAP!

Mon, 30 October 2017 at 10:35 am

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Spend Sunday Together (Photos)

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Spend Sunday Together (Photos)

Exes Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been seen together recently and we have new photos of the pair emerging from church.

The famous duo were seen arriving to their church on Sunday morning (October 29) in Los Angeles.

That same day, Selena and Justin were also photographed grabbing food together.

TMZ is also reporting that Selena and Justin spent the whole day together. He was apparently seen arriving to her house later in the evening.

The publication is also adding that all is fine between Selena and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, despite her hanging out with Justin on multiple occasions.

Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez justin bieber church services 01
selena gomez justin bieber church services 02
selena gomez justin bieber church services 03
selena gomez justin bieber church services 04
selena gomez justin bieber church services 05
selena gomez justin bieber church services 06
selena gomez justin bieber church services 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr