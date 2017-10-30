Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Spend Sunday Together (Photos)

Exes Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been seen together recently and we have new photos of the pair emerging from church.

The famous duo were seen arriving to their church on Sunday morning (October 29) in Los Angeles.

That same day, Selena and Justin were also photographed grabbing food together.

TMZ is also reporting that Selena and Justin spent the whole day together. He was apparently seen arriving to her house later in the evening.

The publication is also adding that all is fine between Selena and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, despite her hanging out with Justin on multiple occasions.