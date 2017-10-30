Selena Gomez Makes Surprise Visit as Fans Finish Up the School Day! (Video)

Selena Gomez decided to make an impromptu visit to a school campus today!

The 25-year-old singer and her assistant Theresa Marie Mingus both took to their Instagram Stories to document the visit on Monday (October 30).

Selena starts off by singing along to “Wolves,” her collaboration with Marshmello, while bike riding.

“So, Selena made me go by this high school, and she thought she wouldn’t get noticed,” Theresa says in the next clip, “and I actually might kill her.”

“When security shows up,” Theresa captioned another video.

Check out all of the videos and fan photos below!

That same day, it was announced that Selena and The Weeknd had split after almost a year together.

📹 | Selena listening to Wolves pic.twitter.com/lA1sszg0et — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSourceMP4) October 31, 2017

📹 | Selena listening to Wolves (2) pic.twitter.com/xokb8UWeAK — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSourceMP4) October 31, 2017

Selena with fans today pic.twitter.com/9fzMyLKszo — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) October 31, 2017