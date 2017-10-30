Mon, 30 October 2017 at 2:34 pm

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Split After Almost a Year Together

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have called it quits, but she’s also not back together with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer and the 27-year-old “I Feel It Coming” singer dated for around 10 months before ending their relationship recently.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” an inside told People. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

Selena has been spotted spending time with Justin on several occasions lately, but they are not dating again.

The Weeknd and Selena were first spotted together on a PDA-filled date night back in January.
Photos: Getty
