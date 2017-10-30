Sia: 'Santa's Coming For Us' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Sia brings Christmas early with the premiere of her brand new single “Santa’s Coming For Us,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is the lead single off of the 41-year-old entertainer’s first-ever holiday album Everyday is Christmas, which is set to be released on November 17th

Sia wrote the collection of original holiday songs with producer Greg Kurstin. Festive songs like “Candy Cane Lane,” “Ho Ho Ho,” and “Puppies Are Forever” are anchored by ballads “Underneath The Christmas Lights,” “Snowman,” and “Snowflake” will also be included on the set.

The cover art features Sia‘s muse Maddie Ziegler in a festive wig. You can also stream “Santa’s Coming For Us” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Sia – ‘Santa’s Coming For Us’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Sia’s brand new Christmas song…