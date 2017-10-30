Top Stories
Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Mon, 30 October 2017 at 8:31 pm

Skylar Astin & Anna Camp Channel 'Wayne's World' for Halloween

Skylar Astin & Anna Camp Channel 'Wayne's World' for Halloween

Skylar Astin and Anna Camp brought it back to the ’90s with a Wayne’s World tribute this Halloween!

The 30-year-old actor and the 35-year-old actress – who starred in Pitch Perfect together before getting married – stepped out for Bette Midler‘s 2017 Hulaween event benefiting the New York Restoration Project at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Monday (October 30) in New York City.

Skylar dressed up as Mike Myers‘ Wayne, while Anna portrayed Dana Carvey‘s Garth.

If you haven’t seen the 1992 comedy, Wayne’s World is a big screen spin-off of the Saturday Night Live skit, in which Rob Lowe plays a producer who wants to take the public access “Wayne’s World” to the world of commercial television. Wayne and Garth battle to save their show and Wayne’s girlfriend from Rob.

ICYMI, watch the latest Pitch Perfect 3 trailer here.

Party on Wayne. Party on Garth. ✌🏻🎸🥁@skylarastin 🎃

A post shared by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on

Just Jared on Facebook
skylar astin and anna camp channel waynes world for halloween 01
skylar astin and anna camp channel waynes world for halloween 02
skylar astin and anna camp channel waynes world for halloween 03
skylar astin and anna camp channel waynes world for halloween 04
skylar astin and anna camp channel waynes world for halloween 05

Credit: Dia Dipasupil; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anna Camp, Skylar Astin

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr