Skylar Astin & Anna Camp Channel 'Wayne's World' for Halloween

Skylar Astin and Anna Camp brought it back to the ’90s with a Wayne’s World tribute this Halloween!

The 30-year-old actor and the 35-year-old actress – who starred in Pitch Perfect together before getting married – stepped out for Bette Midler‘s 2017 Hulaween event benefiting the New York Restoration Project at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Monday (October 30) in New York City.

Skylar dressed up as Mike Myers‘ Wayne, while Anna portrayed Dana Carvey‘s Garth.

If you haven’t seen the 1992 comedy, Wayne’s World is a big screen spin-off of the Saturday Night Live skit, in which Rob Lowe plays a producer who wants to take the public access “Wayne’s World” to the world of commercial television. Wayne and Garth battle to save their show and Wayne’s girlfriend from Rob.

