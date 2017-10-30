Top Stories
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Breaks Silence After Alleged Cocaine Possession at Airport

Charlie Heaton has issued a statement after he was allegedly held at LAX Airport airport last week, with reports suggesting that he was reportedly caught with cocaine.

“My planned travel to the U.S. last week was affected by an issue at U.S. immigration, and I am working to rectify it as soon as possible,” the 23-year-old Stranger Things actor said in a statement to People. “I do want to clarify that I was not arrested or charged with a crime, and cooperated fully with the U.S. officials at LAX. I’m sorry to all the fans and my Stranger Things family for missing the premiere. We are all so proud of this season and I would never want this story to negatively impact the show.”

After the incident in Los Angeles, Charlie was sent back to the UK, where he’s from.

Charlie was not in attendance at the Stranger Things season two premiere party on Thursday (October 26) because of what happened at the airport.
Photos: Getty
