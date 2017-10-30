Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is a Dad, Shares Son with Ex Akiko Matsuura

News broke today that Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton is a dad!

Charlie and his ex, Akiko Matsuura, reportedly share a three-year-old son together.

“Charlie and Akiko met while in the band Comanechi,” a source told Us Weekly. “They share a son, but he lives with Akiko and Charlie visits on occasion. Charlie is in L.A. most of the time auditioning and was filming for Stranger Things, but he jumps across the pond to London to see their son. Akiko and Charlie are amicable coparents.”

News of his son comes just days after Charlie was allegedly caught with cocaine at LAX Airport.

Charlie has most recently been linked to his Stranger Things co-star Natalia Dyer.