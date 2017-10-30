Taylor Swift to Perform on 'SNL,' Miley Cyrus, Eminem & More Also Confirmed!

Taylor Swift is coming to Saturday Night Live!

The 27-year-old entertainer will be the musical guest on the November 11 episode with Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish acting as the host for the evening.

In addition, Larry David and Miley Cyrus will be on the November 4 episode, with Chance the Rapper and Eminem on the November 18 episode.

Taylor‘s brand new album, Reputation, is set to be released on November 10, just in time for her musical performance! Traditionally, the musical artists perform two songs on SNL, so we’ll have to wait and see which two Taylor chooses.