Terrell Owens Goes Trick-or-Treating During 'DWTS' Halloween Night (Video)

Terrell Owens is continually showing improvement on Dancing With The Stars!

The 43-year-old former football player and his partner Cheryl Burke hit the dance floor for Halloween Night on Monday (October 30) in Los Angeles.

The dancing duo chose the Tango for their unlearned dance and performed it to “Super Freak” by Rick James!

After the dance, the couple was awarded a score of 25 out of 30 from the three judges.

