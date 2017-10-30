Mon, 30 October 2017 at 1:29 pm
'TRL' Host Matt Rife Shares 10 Fun Facts About Himself (Exclusive)
Matt Rife is an up-and-coming comedy star who is giving MTV audiences a taste of his talents as a host on the new version of TRL.
We caught up with the 22-year-old comedian to learn 10 Fun Facts about him that fans probably don’t know. Here’s what he shared:
- 1. I’m a huge animal lover. I’m the proud fur-father of two adopted kittens and a puppy.
- 2. I am very into boxing, both watching and training.
- 3. I’m from a very small town in the middle of nowhere, Ohio. My high school was surrounded by corn fields and a graduating class of about 100 people.
- 4. In that school for “Spirit Week” when you’d have like a Twin Day, sports team day, etc… We had “Drive Your Tractor To School Day”.
- 5. I have a few tattoos. All very important to me in meaning.
- 6. I have four sisters. Which eventually would help out with me comfortable around women and understanding the importance of respecting them.
- 7. Favorite actor and idol is Ryan Reynolds.
- 8. Favorite musical artist is J. Cole.
- 9. I started doing standup comedy professionally when I was 15 years old, still living in Ohio.
- 10. I have an extensive shoe collection…like, it’s for real a problem.
