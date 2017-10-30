'TRL' Host Matt Rife Shares 10 Fun Facts About Himself (Exclusive)

Matt Rife is an up-and-coming comedy star who is giving MTV audiences a taste of his talents as a host on the new version of TRL.

We caught up with the 22-year-old comedian to learn 10 Fun Facts about him that fans probably don’t know. Here’s what he shared:

1. I’m a huge animal lover. I’m the proud fur-father of two adopted kittens and a puppy.

2. I am very into boxing, both watching and training.

3. I’m from a very small town in the middle of nowhere, Ohio. My high school was surrounded by corn fields and a graduating class of about 100 people.

4. In that school for “Spirit Week” when you’d have like a Twin Day, sports team day, etc… We had “Drive Your Tractor To School Day”.

5. I have a few tattoos. All very important to me in meaning.

Click inside for the rest of the fun facts…