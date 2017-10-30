Vanessa Hudgens Hosted a Freak Show Halloween Party This Year!

Vanessa Hudgens is the queen of a lot of things and one of them happens to be Halloween.

The 28-year-old actress hosts a Halloween party at her home every year and she flew back to Los Angeles for this year’s party on Saturday (October 28). The event was freak show themed and Vanessa had performers entertaining the guests in her backyard!

Vanessa was joined at the annual soiree by her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler, friends like Ashley Tisdale and Brant Daugherty, as well as new parents Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed.

See the photos shared by Vanessa and her pal Oliver Trevena in the gallery!