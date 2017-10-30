Top Stories
Mon, 30 October 2017 at 4:19 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Hosted a Freak Show Halloween Party This Year!

Vanessa Hudgens Hosted a Freak Show Halloween Party This Year!

Vanessa Hudgens is the queen of a lot of things and one of them happens to be Halloween.

The 28-year-old actress hosts a Halloween party at her home every year and she flew back to Los Angeles for this year’s party on Saturday (October 28). The event was freak show themed and Vanessa had performers entertaining the guests in her backyard!

Vanessa was joined at the annual soiree by her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler, friends like Ashley Tisdale and Brant Daugherty, as well as new parents Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed.

See the photos shared by Vanessa and her pal Oliver Trevena in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa hudgens hosted a freak show halloween party 01
vanessa hudgens hosted a freak show halloween party 02
vanessa hudgens hosted a freak show halloween party 03
vanessa hudgens hosted a freak show halloween party 04
vanessa hudgens hosted a freak show halloween party 05
vanessa hudgens hosted a freak show halloween party 06
vanessa hudgens hosted a freak show halloween party 07
vanessa hudgens hosted a freak show halloween party 08
vanessa hudgens hosted a freak show halloween party 09
vanessa hudgens hosted a freak show halloween party 10
vanessa hudgens hosted a freak show halloween party 11
vanessa hudgens hosted a freak show halloween party 12
vanessa hudgens hosted a freak show halloween party 13
vanessa hudgens hosted a freak show halloween party 14
vanessa hudgens hosted a freak show halloween party 15
vanessa hudgens hosted a freak show halloween party 16
vanessa hudgens hosted a freak show halloween party 17

Photos: Vanessa Hudgens/Elias Tahan, Oliver Trevena
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr