Vanessa Lachey Runs From Zombies During 'DWTS' Halloween Night (Video)

Vanessa Lachey found herself among a group of zombies during Dancing With the Stars‘ Halloween Night!

The 36-year-old former MTV VJ and her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy got a little spooky for their dance on Monday night (October 23) in Los Angeles.

For their unlearned dance, the couple decided to do a Paso doble to “Game of Survival” by Ruelle.

The dancing duo received all scores of eight from the three judges, leaving them with a total of 24 out of 30.

