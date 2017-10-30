Victoria Arlen Kicks Off 'DWTS' Halloween Night with a Ghostly Waltz!

Victoria Arlen kicked off the night with a ghostly dance for Dancing With the Stars‘ Halloween themed episode!

The 23-year-old ESPN reporter and former paralympian danced with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy during the live taping on Monday (October 30) in Los Angeles.

Victoria and Val earned a score of 27 out of 30 points for their Viennese Waltz, set to the tune of Lord Huron’s “The Night We Met.”

“Learning two dances in one week has been a lot, but at this point in the competition we have to step it up so that’s what I’m doing,” Victoria wrote in her People blog this week. “My legs are struggling a bit but I’m going to power through it. This whole competition I’ve been suffering through symptoms from my spinal cord injury. My spasms are definitely worse; walking is not always easy, and my legs get fatigued from dancing, but I’ve got a great team looking out for me and keeping me upright. I can’t wait to show off what we can do tonight!”