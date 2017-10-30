Zachary Quinto Speaks Out About Kevin Spacey's 'Calculated Manipulation to Deflect Attention'

Zachary Quinto has released a statement about Kevin Spacey‘s statement of apology to Anthony Rapp.

The statement has caused controversy because Kevin used the statement to also come out as a gay man.

“It is deeply sad and troubling that this is how Kevin Spacey has chose to come out. Not by standing up as a point of pride – in the light of all his many awards and accomplishments – thus inspiring tens of thousands of struggling LGBTQ kids around the world. But as a calculated manipulation to deflect attention from a very serious accusation that he attempted to molest one. I am sorry to hear of Anthony Rapp‘s experience and subsequent suffering. And I am sorry that Kevin only saw fit to acknowledge his truth when he thought it would serve him – just as his denial served him for so many years. May Anthony Rapp‘s voice be the one which is amplified here. Victim’s voices are the ones that deserve to be heard,” Zachary wrote. Zachary himself came out back in 2011 during an interview.