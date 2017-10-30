Zoey Deutch Receives Rising Star Award, Stresses the Importance of Arts Education

Zoey Deutch is joined by her mom Lea Thompson and sister Madelyn Deutch at an awards ceremony during the 2017 SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Saturday (October 28) in Savannah, Ga.

The 22-year-old actress was presented with the Rising Star Award and she opened up about the importance of arts education in an Instagram post after the event.

“Thank you to the SAVFF, @scaddotedu and @paulaswallace, who is a true patron of the arts, for giving me the rising star award🙃. Cool to get an award just for doing something that I love,” she said.

“And thank you for having two of my film’s screen at the festival. First, The Year Of Spectacular Men written by the star who also scored the film my big sister Madelyn Deutch, and directed by my very cool mom Lea Thompson. I also had the pleasure of producing and acting alongside them, and yes, we still like each other. I think. I hope. And FLOWER, which i’m so so excited to get to show the world. Directed by the truly amazing, truly neurotic, truly gifted, Max Winkler,” she added.

“It has been super duper duper super exciting to be here in this community of SUPPORT for the arts. I went to a performing arts high school, the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, and much like SCAD or the Savannah Film Fest, these were institutions that had a backbone of human beings who still believe artists need places to grow and develop. That art needs space to breathe, to be constructively critiqued, to be cared for. I think, in a time of unrest, arts education is one of the first things to be underserved, and so being here at the Savannah Film Festival among the SCAD facilities, the teachers, and all the energy is beautiful and inspiring. Thanks for having me! Yay!” Zoey concluded.