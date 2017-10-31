Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Were Dating

Adam Levine is dishing how he found out Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were dating, before anyone else knew.

“We were at dinner…they kissed or something. They did something crazy!…Something that was a giveaway and I was like ‘I f*cking knew it!” Adam said.

“They’re so in love it’s disgusting. It’s so funny. They found each other at really interesting times in their lives [after very public splits]. It’s really beautiful,” Adam continued. “Because it’s in the public eye, a lot of people want to have their own bulls–t opinions about it, but I’m, like, there. I see it every day. I have a pretty unique perspective on it, and it’s real, man. I’m so affectionate and gross with my wife [Behati Prinsloo] —this is a whole other level of…vomit,” Adam continued about their PDA. “They’re so in love. It’s really nice.”

“I still tell [Blake], ‘I can’t believe you get to be with Gwen Stefani‘…It’s just not f–king right!” Adam added. Listen below!