Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is a Dad, Shares Son with Ex Akiko Matsuura

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 11:03 am

Andy Dick Fired From Film After Sexual Harassment Allegations Surface

Comedian Andy Dick was recently fired from the film Raising Buchanan due to his conduct on the set.

“My middle name is ‘misconduct.’ They know what they signed up for,” the 51-year-old told THR, and then denied that he groped anyone.

“I don’t grope people anymore. I don’t expose myself anymore. I do understand that the temperature in the world right now is delicate,” he continued. “I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals. Of course I’m going to proposition people. I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done.”

“I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing,” he said.

He continued to explain, “I overtook my medication and took too many Xanax and I was a bit loopy (on set). That didn’t make me rape people. I really don’t get it. I’m always trying to be funny and trying to get a date. I still don’t have a date. I am on Tinder and I’m looking,”

Then Andy added that he’s not sure what qualifies as harassment. “I don’t know the difference between sexual harassment and trying to get a date,” he said. “In the ’70s, all the girlfriends I got was by kissing and licking their cheek. I don’t know anymore,” he said. “There were beautiful women and beautiful guys on the set. I flirt with them. I might kiss someone on the set and ask them to go to dinner. They are the ones that took it south.”

“I won’t do it anymore,” Andy said. “I won’t lick anyone’s face anymore. We have an agreement.”
