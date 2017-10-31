Top Stories
Tue, 31 October 2017 at 11:16 pm

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Get In Family Time on Halloween

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Get In Family Time on Halloween

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner get into their car while spending time with their family for Halloween on Tuesday (October 31) in Malibu, Calif.

The formerly married couple went trick or treating with their three kids (not pictured) earlier in the day and then went out for dinner with them in the evening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Jen wore a cape with a spider web on it to stay festive for the holiday! She was all smiles that morning while hanging out with some friends.
ben affleck jennifer garner spend halloween with their family 01
ben affleck jennifer garner spend halloween with their family 02
ben affleck jennifer garner spend halloween with their family 03
ben affleck jennifer garner spend halloween with their family 04
ben affleck jennifer garner spend halloween with their family 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner

