Bette Midler Slams 'Hocus Pocus' Reboot, Wonders Who Will Play Her Role

Bette Midler doesn’t seem to pleased that Hocus Pocus is being rebooted, especially years after she tried to get a sequel to happen with her co-stars.

“I know it’s cheap. It’s going to be cheap!” Bette told People.

Bette then spoke about who will be playing her role in the film, Winifred Sanderson.

“I’m not sure what they’re going to do with my character,” Bette said. “My character is very, very broad and I don’t know who they’re going to find to play that.”

