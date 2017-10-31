Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is a Dad, Shares Son with Ex Akiko Matsuura

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is a Dad, Shares Son with Ex Akiko Matsuura

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 10:45 am

Bette Midler Slams 'Hocus Pocus' Reboot, Wonders Who Will Play Her Role

Bette Midler Slams 'Hocus Pocus' Reboot, Wonders Who Will Play Her Role

Bette Midler doesn’t seem to pleased that Hocus Pocus is being rebooted, especially years after she tried to get a sequel to happen with her co-stars.

“I know it’s cheap. It’s going to be cheap!” Bette told People.

Bette then spoke about who will be playing her role in the film, Winifred Sanderson.

“I’m not sure what they’re going to do with my character,” Bette said. “My character is very, very broad and I don’t know who they’re going to find to play that.”

See photos of Bette dressed as Winifred for last year’s Halloween…
Just Jared on Facebook
bette midler hocus pocus look 01
bette midler hocus pocus look 02
bette midler hocus pocus look 03
bette midler hocus pocus look 04
bette midler hocus pocus look 05
bette midler hocus pocus look 06
bette midler hocus pocus look 07
bette midler hocus pocus look 08
bette midler hocus pocus look 09
bette midler hocus pocus look 10
bette midler hocus pocus look 11
bette midler hocus pocus look 12
bette midler hocus pocus look 13
bette midler hocus pocus look 14
bette midler hocus pocus look 15
bette midler hocus pocus look 16
bette midler hocus pocus look 17
bette midler hocus pocus look 18
bette midler hocus pocus look 19
bette midler hocus pocus look 20
bette midler hocus pocus look 21
bette midler hocus pocus look 22
bette midler hocus pocus look 23
bette midler hocus pocus look 24
bette midler hocus pocus look 25
bette midler hocus pocus look 26
bette midler hocus pocus look 27
bette midler hocus pocus look 28
bette midler hocus pocus look 29
bette midler hocus pocus look 30
bette midler hocus pocus look 31
bette midler hocus pocus look 32
bette midler hocus pocus look 33
bette midler hocus pocus look 34
bette midler hocus pocus look 35
bette midler hocus pocus look 36
bette midler hocus pocus look 37
bette midler hocus pocus look 38
bette midler hocus pocus look 39

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bette Midler, Hocus Pocus

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake has got some major basketball skills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez surprised some lucky fans after school - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged...sort of! - TooFab
  • There are some House of Cards spinoffs in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber was all smiles after hanging with Selena Gomez - Just Jared Jr