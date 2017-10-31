Beyonce & Jay Z Dress as Lil' Kim & Biggie for Halloween!

Beyonce and Jay Z dressed up for a Halloween party hosted by their friend Kelly Rowland over the weekend!

The married couple got into costume as Lil’ Kim and the Notorious B.I.G. at CÎROC Vodka’s pre-Fright Night party on Sunday (October 29) at Poppy in Los Angeles.

Beyonce wore an outfit similar to the one that Kim wore in Missy Elliott‘s “The Rain” music video and she even drew a mole above her lip.

Make sure to see the costume that Beyonce and Jay wore with their daughter Blue Ivy last year!