Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Were Dating

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 9:44 pm

Beyonce & Jay Z Dress as Lil' Kim & Biggie for Halloween!

Beyonce & Jay Z Dress as Lil' Kim & Biggie for Halloween!

Beyonce and Jay Z dressed up for a Halloween party hosted by their friend Kelly Rowland over the weekend!

The married couple got into costume as Lil’ Kim and the Notorious B.I.G. at CÎROC Vodka’s pre-Fright Night party on Sunday (October 29) at Poppy in Los Angeles.

Beyonce wore an outfit similar to the one that Kim wore in Missy Elliott‘s “The Rain” music video and she even drew a mole above her lip.

Make sure to see the costume that Beyonce and Jay wore with their daughter Blue Ivy last year!
Photos: Courtesy of CIROC
