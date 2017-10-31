Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Billy Eichner Plays 'Hocus Pocus' or Trump's White House with Stephen Colbert - Watch Here!

Billy Eichner stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday (October 30) and celebrated Halloween by arriving dressed as a giant banana and challenging Stephen to take a Billy On the Street-style game, called “Hocus Pocus or Trump‘s White House.”

The game (which begins at the 7:15 mark), found the 39-year-old American Horror Story star quizzing Stephen on facts that could refer to either the classic 1993 Halloween film, President Trump‘s current administration or both.

“This is a game I wrote specifically for tonight because Halloween is tomorrow,” Billy explained. “I would say one of maybe not my favorite movies but a guilty pleasure is the movie Hocus Pocus. And Hocus Pocus is like a Halloween classic. And so I wrote a game just for you called ‘Hocus Pocus or Trump’s White House?’ I’m going to give you a fact and you have to tell me if this fact refers to the movie Hocus Pocus or Trump’s White House or both.”

Billy then proceeded with statements such as, “Ben Carson believes that it’s real,” “has inspired Bette Midler to do a lot of screaming and complaining,” and, “seems like it started almost as a joke but now for some reason we have to take it seriously.”

Watch the full appearance below…


