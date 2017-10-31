Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is a Dad, Shares Son with Ex Akiko Matsuura

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 10:59 am

Cardi B Dresses Up as Cruella de Vil at Bacardi's Dress To Be Free Bash!

Cardi B Dresses Up as Cruella de Vil at Bacardi's Dress To Be Free Bash!

Cari B totally nailed her Halloween costume last night!

The 25-year-old entertainer got all dressed up as 101 DalmatiansCruella de Vil to attend the BACARDI Presents Dress To Be Free Party held at the House of Yes on Monday (October 30) in New York City.

Cardi served as the special musical guest at the event and performed her #1 hit, “Bodak Yellow.”

“People only see the glam or the highlights, they refuse to see the work and pain I put on to get to where I’m at,” Cardi captioned with her Instagram post. “I deserve this! I wake up everyday and remind myself that I DESERVE THIS! I won’t let nobody make me feel like I don’t!”


BRUELLA DE VILLE is on her way!! #dresstobefreeEVENT

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

FYI: Cardi is wearing a fur coat by Duckie Confetti.
Credit: Jason Mendez, Getty, Michael Loccisano; Photos: Startraksphoto.com, Backgrid USA
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Cardi B

