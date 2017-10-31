Caterina Scorsone Reveals Director James Toback Sexually Harassed Her

Caterina Scorsone is accusing James Toback of sexually harassing her when she was a teenager.

The 36-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actress took to Instagram over the weekend to slam the director’s recent interview with Rolling Stone where he denied all sexual harassment allegations against him.

“I want to be clear that the predatory director I wrote about in the article I posted a few days back, was James Toback,” Caterina wrote along with an essay she recently shared about alleged experiences with James when she was 17.

In the essay she wrote when she was 17-years-old, Caterina only reveals a “fairly prominent director” made sexual advances towards her during an audition.

“The article was written 17 years ago,” Caterina wrote in her original post. “Many industry people knew about it and encouraged me to stay silent. I didn’t, and it directly affected my career. I stand with all the women who were brave enough to tell their stories. I also stand with all the women who don’t feel that they can speak up, even now. Let’s shine light into all the darkest corners.”

Fellow actresses Julianne Moore, Selma Blair, and Rachel McAdams have also come froward to share stories of sexual harassment by James.

