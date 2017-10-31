Top Stories
Tue, 31 October 2017 at 6:54 pm

Charlize Theron, Aisha Tyler & Seth MacFarlane Celebrate 10th Anniversary of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project!

Charlize Theron, Aisha Tyler and Seth MacFarlane are having fun while celebrating a great initiative!

The three stars celebrated the 10th Anniversary of The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project at Georgie Montage on Monday night (October 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The celebration was hosted by Charlize and Geoffrey Zakarian, and included a unique dining experience at Georgie Restaurant with live music. Guests also included Mary McCormack, Orlando Jones, Kweku Mandela and Lilly Singh.

In addition to the festivities, Charlize announced the CTAOP Youth Leaders Scholarship Fund, which will focus on raising up young leaders in order to help them not only stay healthy, but to become the next generation of change-makers.

Charlize created the project in 2007 in an effort to support African youth in the fight against HIV/AIDS.
Photos: CTAOP
