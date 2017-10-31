Daisy Ridley on Life After 'The Force Awakens': 'My Head Was So F--ked'

Daisy Ridley is on the cover of V Magazine’s V110 issue, which hits newsstands on November 9.

Here’s what the 25-year-old Star Wars actress had to share with the mag:

On her first-ever role as Rey in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens: “I had no sense of what I was getting into. No sense of what was really going to happen”

On Murder On The Orient Express: “Again, I thought there was no way I got it. When I was told the cast, I couldn’t believe who I was working with. Then, I couldn’t believe how amazing the experience was. Every single cast member, every single crew member was magical.”

On her second Star Wars film, the forthcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi: “My head was so f*cked after the first one came out. It was strange getting back into it, and it felt familiar and comforting. I suddenly felt really seen in a way [after the first Star Wars], which was so weird. Then, back at work, you’re just you and it’s not a big deal. You’re just at work: You’re doing your job and everyone else is doing their job. It’s just me being me.”

