Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is a Dad, Shares Son with Ex Akiko Matsuura

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is a Dad, Shares Son with Ex Akiko Matsuura

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 11:21 am

Dakota Fanning Looks Pretty in Pink at 'Please Stand By' Photocall in Rome!

Dakota Fanning Looks Pretty in Pink at 'Please Stand By' Photocall in Rome!

Dakota Fanning looks beautiful at the photocall for her new film!

The 23-year-old actress was photographed at Casa Alice for the 12th Rome Film Fest on Tuesday (October 31) in Rome, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Fanning

Dakota and director Ben Lewin posed for photos for their new movie, Please Stand By. Here’s a plot summary of the comedy: A young autistic woman runs away from her caregiver in an attempt to submit her manuscript to a writing competition.

Dakota recently graced the red carpet at the Save the Children Illumination Gala in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota fanning rome 01
dakota fanning rome 02
dakota fanning rome 03
dakota fanning rome 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Dakota Fanning

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake has got some major basketball skills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez surprised some lucky fans after school - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged...sort of! - TooFab
  • There are some House of Cards spinoffs in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber was all smiles after hanging with Selena Gomez - Just Jared Jr