Dakota Fanning Looks Pretty in Pink at 'Please Stand By' Photocall in Rome!

Dakota Fanning looks beautiful at the photocall for her new film!

The 23-year-old actress was photographed at Casa Alice for the 12th Rome Film Fest on Tuesday (October 31) in Rome, Italy.

Dakota and director Ben Lewin posed for photos for their new movie, Please Stand By. Here’s a plot summary of the comedy: A young autistic woman runs away from her caregiver in an attempt to submit her manuscript to a writing competition.

Dakota recently graced the red carpet at the Save the Children Illumination Gala in New York City.