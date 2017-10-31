Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 3:55 pm

Dakota Fanning Stuns at 'Please Stand By' Premiere During Rome Film Fest 2017!

Dakota Fanning looks beautiful at the premiere of her new film!

The 23-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Please Stand By on Tuesday (October 31) at the 12th Rome Film Fest in Rome, Italy.

Dakota looked gorgeous earlier in the day sporting a bolder pink look at the photocall for the film.

Here’s a plot summary for the comedy: A young autistic woman runs away from her caregiver in an attempt to submit her manuscript to a writing competition.

Dakota recently graced the red carpet at the Save the Children Illumination Gala in New York City.
Credit: IPA; Photos: WENN.com
