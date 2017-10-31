Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is a Dad, Shares Son with Ex Akiko Matsuura

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 9:44 am

Dita Von Teese Banned From Performing Burlesque at Bette Midler's Halloween Party

Dita Von Teese was banned from performing her Burlesque act as scheduled at Bette Midler‘s Halloween event last night.

Bette‘s annual Hulaween event to benefit the New York Restoration Project was held on Monday (October 30) at Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, and the Bishop of New York stopped Dita‘s performance.

“I’m not performing anymore. The church banned me…Reverend Andrew M. L. Dietsche pulled the plug and said, ‘No… there is no burlesque performance in a church,’” Dita told Variety. “I have performed in a lot of churches all over the world, but they are all venues and this is a real church, so I can see their point.”
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Bette Midler, Dita Von Teese

