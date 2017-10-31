Dita Von Teese Banned From Performing Burlesque at Bette Midler's Halloween Party

Dita Von Teese was banned from performing her Burlesque act as scheduled at Bette Midler‘s Halloween event last night.

Bette‘s annual Hulaween event to benefit the New York Restoration Project was held on Monday (October 30) at Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, and the Bishop of New York stopped Dita‘s performance.

“I’m not performing anymore. The church banned me…Reverend Andrew M. L. Dietsche pulled the plug and said, ‘No… there is no burlesque performance in a church,’” Dita told Variety. “I have performed in a lot of churches all over the world, but they are all venues and this is a real church, so I can see their point.”