Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Were Dating

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 11:59 pm

Donald Trump Jr. Dresses as His Father for Halloween

Donald Trump Jr. Dresses as His Father for Halloween

Donald Trump Jr. kept his Halloween costume in the family, opting to dress up as his father, the President of the United States.

“Taking it to the next level,” he captioned the photo on Instagram.

Don Jr. was criticized on Twitter that day after he tweeted a photo of his daughter Chloe holding her trick or treating candy haul and wrote, “I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism.”

Some people pointed out that the idea of even going trick or treating is a way of accepting free handouts, something that Republicans like him have criticized.

