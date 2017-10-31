Tue, 31 October 2017 at 3:40 pm
Farrah Abraham Fired From 'Teen Mom' - Here's What Happened
- Farrah Abraham was fired by MTV and she told the whole story – TMZ
- Niall Horan is so scared of this TV show – Just Jared Jr
- LeAnn Rimes just got trolled – DListed
- Andy Dick was licking people’s faces on his movie set, and then got fired – TooFab
- Wendy Williams scared a lot of people today – Towleroad
- It seems like The Weeknd is doing okay post-split – J-14
