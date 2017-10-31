Fergie Performs New Single 'A Little Work' on 'Late Late Show' - Watch Here!

Fergie rocks a sparkling purple jumpsuit while hitting the stage on last night’s (October 30) episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden!

The 42-year-old entertainer served as the musical guest and performed her brand new single “A Little Work” from her second solo studio album Double Dutchess.

In case you missed it, Fergie also released Double Dutchess: Seeing Double the visual experience with her new album as well. It features music videos for every single track featured on the album, including “Save It Til Morning,” “Just Like You,” and “Enchante (Carine)” with Kendall Jenner.

Watch the full performance below…



Fergie: A Little Work (‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’)