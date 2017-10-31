Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign Celebrate the Release of 'Beach House 3' in Halloween Costumes!

If you drop an album during Halloween, you might as well get into the spirit!

Fifth Harmony‘s Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign made a cute pair at the celebration of Ty’s sophomore album release at 41 Ocean on Monday night (October 30) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The two looked super cute together dressed as Alice and The Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland.

Beach House 3 features a collaboration between Lauren and Ty called “In Your Phone.” Give it a listen if you haven’t already!