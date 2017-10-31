Geri Halliwell Reveals Why the Spice Girls Reunion Stalled

The Spice Girls will not be reuniting as a trio, after all.

Last year, Geri Halliwell, Mel B and Emma Bunton teamed up for the 20th anniversary of “Wannabe” in a teaser video suggesting that the three would launch a reunion project called GEM – without Victoria Beckham and Melanie C.

That project isn’t moving forward, as Geri revealed in an interview with Red.

“I really pushed to get everyone back together. It got to the point where I just had to let it go,” she told the magazine. “I still love the girls, and there are other bits and bobs in the pipeline.”

Geri is now planning to focus on TV projects: “I want to reclaim my identity [and] do things I’m proud of and contribute to the world. I think it’s time to throw my hat in the ring,” she said.

Geri‘s full interview will appear in the December issue of Red, out on Wednesday (November 1).